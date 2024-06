Varland and Caleb Boushley are the two leading candidates to be called up Tuesday to make a spot start against Colorado, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Twins are going to push their rotation back a day and may call up a pitcher up from the minors. Varland hasn't had much success in the minors since he lost the fifth starter role and was sent to Triple-A in April. He has a 5.31 ERA at Triple-A St. Paul but a 9.9 K/9.