Varland (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

Varland faded a bit in the seventh inning, but it was another positive outing for the right-hander. He had no trouble earning his first win in four appearances this year as the Twins' offense racked up 16 runs in the contest. Through 23 innings, Varland has a 4.30 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB. With Tyler Mahle (elbow) done for the year and Kenta Maeda (triceps) not particularly close to a return, Varland should remain in the rotation for a road start versus the Angels.