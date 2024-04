Minnesota optioned Varland to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.

The move comes one day after Varland turned in another ugly start in which he allowed four runs over just 2.2 innings in a 6-1 loss to the Tigers. Varland offered plenty of potential at the beginning of the season, but it hasn't manifested thus far, as he held a 9.18 ERA in four outings. Simeon Woods Richardson could be called up from Triple-A to take Varland's spot in the rotation later this week.