Varland (0-4) allowed four runs on three hits and four walks over 2.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against Detroit.

Varland coughed up two runs in the first inning before Buddy Kennedy knocked him out of the game with a two-run shot in the third. It was Varland's shortest start of the year and bumped his ERA up to 9.18 through four outings. He threw just 35 of 74 pitches for strikes and forced one whiff. Varland's next outing is lined up to be on the road against the Angels.