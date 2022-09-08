Varland didn't factor into the decision in a 5-4 extra-innings loss during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Making his major-league debut, Varland got taken deep by Aaron Judge in the fourth inning, but he's far from alone in that this season. Otherwise, the 24-year-old looked sharp and fired 55 of 80 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 3-1 lead, only for Griffin Jax to serve up a game-tying homer before the frame was over. Varland was up as the 29th man for the twin bill but may have earned another turn in the rotation with this performance, especially with Tyler Mahle (shoulder) back on the injured list. Through 126.1 innings in the high minors this year, Varland produced a 3.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 146:42 K:BB.