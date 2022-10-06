Varland (1-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing zero runs on four hits and zero walks over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

In the final game of the season, Varland recorded his first career win with a dominant performance against the White Sox. For the first time this season, Varland did not walk a batter, and he fanned five, the second most he's posted. After recording a 3.06 ERA in 126.1 innings across the minors this season, Varland struggled to begin his big league career to the tune of a 4.71 ERA entering Wednesday, but the scoreless effort dropped his ERA to 3.81 and gives him positive momentum heading into the offseason.