Varland did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings against the Padres. He struck out six.

Varland made his second consecutive start Tuesday, taking advantage of Tyler Mahle's (elbow) and Kenta Maeda's (triceps) injuries by turning in his best outing of the season. After giving up four home runs across his first two starts of 2023, Varland allowed just one extra-base hit while keeping the ball in the park against San Diego. Though it's unclear how long Varland will remain in the rotation, he is expected to take the mound at least once more and should be an intriguing streaming option considering he has racked up at least six strikeouts in each of his three starts this season.