Varland (0-2) gave up three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 5.2 innings to take the loss in a 4-2 defeat against the Angels on Friday.

Varland came within one out of recording his first career quality start but was forced to settle for the loss after giving up a pair of solo home runs to Taylor Ward. Varland has now made three major-league starts and has an ERA of 5.05 in the small sample size. The 24-year-old right-hander had an ERA of 3.34 with a K/9 of 10.2 in 105 innings at Double-A this year, so it is worth watching to see how his skills translate to the big leagues. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the White Sox.

