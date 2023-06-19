Varland (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

Most of the damage came in the fifth, as the Tigers put up five runs in the frame including back-to-back homers by Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter. Varland has struggled in the month of June, allowing 17 runs over 15 innings (three starts) while also serving up five home runs. Though he is expected to be bumped from the rotation when Kenta Maeda (triceps) is removed from the 15-day injured list, Varland will likely have at least one more go-around as a starter and is tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Tigers next week.