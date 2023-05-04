Varland pitched 4.2 innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Luis Robert tagged Varland with a three-run homer in the first inning, but Minnesota came back with four runs between the third and fourth frames to hand the righty hurler a lead. However, Varland gave up a run on three singles and a walk in the bottom of the fourth, and he was pulled after 89 pitches with two outs in the fifth. The 25-year-old's final line wasn't great, but he did show some good swing-and-miss stuff, racking up 15 whiffs and six strikeouts. With Tyler Mahle (elbow) and Kenta Maeda (triceps) both on the 15-day injured list and expected to miss more than the minimum, Varland will likely stick in the rotation for several more starts.