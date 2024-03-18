Varland is expected to open the season in the Minnesota rotation after president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Monday that Anthony DeSclafani (forearm) will open the season on the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Varland has been a standout performer this spring with no runs allowed and 11 strikeouts against one walk through 11 innings in the Grapefruit League, but the fact that he has two minor-league options remaining was seemingly working against him in his competition with DeSclafani and Chris Paddack for the final two spots in the Opening Day rotation. However, with DeSclafani having been diagnosed with a forearm strain following a minor-league spring start over the weekend, Varland looks like he could have an extended runway in the Minnesota rotation. Expect Varland's average draft position to surge in the wake of the DeSclafani injury, given that the young right-hander had previously fared well in his initial starting opportunities in the big leagues last season with a 3.51 ERA through his first seven outings with Minnesota in 2023. He faded soon after and was eventually optioned to the minors, but he pitched well down the stretch upon rejoining Minnesota in a bullpen role last September. With Varland having now carried that late-season momentum into spring training, he may be in better position to enjoy sustained success as a starter in the big leagues over a longer period of time in 2024.