Varland allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Thursday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Varland ran into trouble in the third inning, as he allowed all three of his hits and both of his earned runs in the frame. In three starts since entering the Twins' rotation on Sept. 17, Volland has a 5.17 ERA with a 9:5 K:BB across 15.2 frames. He showed more strikeout upside in the upper levels of the minors, though his six swinging strikes across 72 total pitches suggest that may not translate immediately in the majors.