Varland was called up by the Twins on Friday ahead of his start against the Yankees, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.

Varland has made one start for Triple-A St. Paul this season, allowing one run, four hits and a walk across five innings while striking out nine batters. He also fared well in his five major-league starts last season but will likely only stay in the majors for one appearance this time around, as Kenta Maeda (arm) should avoid spending time on the injured list. Cole Sands was optioned to St. Paul in a corresponding move.