Minnesota optioned Varland to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Varland was lit up for six earned runs over 4.1 innings in his last turn through the Twins' rotation Sunday versus the Tigers. The 25-year-old right-hander stands 3-3 with a 5.30 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 54:16 K:BB in 56 major-league innings (10 starts) this season.