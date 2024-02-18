The Twins plan to have Varland stretch out as a starting pitcher this spring, although moving him to the bullpen remains an option, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's been working on an improved two-seem fastball and slider in the offseason to help him win a spot in the rotation.

Varland's improved velocity turned him into a late-season weapon out of the bullpen last year after working as a starter the first five months. As a reliever he had a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings with a 17:1 K:BB ratio with a fastball that touched triple digits. He'll be in the mix for the final spot in the rotation this spring. If he loses out on the fifth starter role to Anthony DeSclafani it will be interesting to see if the Twins move him to the bullpen or keep him as a starter at Triple-A. He could be an impact fantasy asset as a starting pitcher this season given his improvement last season and if a new pitch can broaden his arsenal.