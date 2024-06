The Twins recalled Varland from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday.

Varland will make a spot start Tuesday against the Rockies as the Twins give the regular members of their rotation some extra rest. The right-hander holds a disappointing 9.18 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across 16.2 innings this season in the majors. Varland has posted a 5.31 ERA at St. Paul but has fanned 44 batters over 40.2 frames. He's likely to be sent back down immediately after Tuesday's outing.