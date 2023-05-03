Minnesota recalled Varland from Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Access Twins reports.
Varland is being brought up to make a start against the White Sox on Wednesday. The right-hander is sliding into the rotation spot that is being vacated by Tyler Mahle with Mahle heading to the 15-day injured list due to a flexor pronator strain in a corresponding transaction. Varland registered a 4.20 ERA and 25:4 K:BB over 15 innings with St. Paul prior to the promotion, and he's worth consideration for those looking for a streaming option for Wednesday's action.