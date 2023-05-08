Varland is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Padres at Target Field.
In his second start of the season with the big club last Wednesday and his first since April 14, Varland took a no-decision after surrendering four earned runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings against the White Sox. Though Varland couldn't come through with a quality start, he managed to induce 15 swinging strikes among his 87 pitches, which bodes well for his outlook moving forward. Varland carries some risk as a relatively unestablished MLB arm, but with two starts likely on tap this week -- his second is expected to come Sunday at home versus the Cubs -- he could make for an appealing lineup option for managers who are chasing strikeout upside.