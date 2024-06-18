The Twins optioned Varland to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Varland served as the 27th man during Sunday's doubleheader against the Angels, giving up two runs in 4.1 frames out of the bullpen in the second game. The righty will slide back into the rotation at St. Paul.
