The Twins optioned Varland to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Varland made a successful spot start Tuesday against the Rockies, spinning five scoreless frames while taking a no-decision in Minnesota's 5-4 loss. The Twins will use his roster spot for a fresh relief arm, with Jay Jackson coming up from Triple-A to join the bullpen.

