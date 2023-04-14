Varland will start Friday's game against the Yankees, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Varland has spent the early portions of the season with Triple-A St. Paul, and he's made one start during which he worked five innings and struck out nine while surrendering only one earned run. He made his big-league debut last season and put together a respectable 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 21:6 K:BB across 26 innings. Varland will tentatively be limited to a spot start in a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium, as Kenta Maeda (arm) is expected to avoid the injured list.