Varland (3-1) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, tossing seven scoreless innings during which he allowed four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Varland suffered his first loss of the campaign against Toronto in his previous start, but he got back in the win column with a sterling effort Wednesday. The right-hander tossed a season-high seven innings and held the Astros scoreless, notching his fifth quality start through seven appearances. None of the four hits Varland allowed went for extra bases, and he continued to demonstrate good control -- he's surrendered one of fewer free passes in each of his past four starts. Varland originally slid into the rotation as a result of an injury to Tyler Mahle (elbow). Mahle won't return to action this season, but it's unclear if Varland will keep his spot in the rotation when Kenta Maeda (triceps) makes it back to the majors, potentially within the next two weeks.