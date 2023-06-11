Varland did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out six.

Varland surrendered another home run Sunday and has now given up 12 over his first nine starts. This is certainly a concerning trend for the 25-year-old, but he figures to remain in the rotation with Kenta Maeda (triceps), Tyler Mahle (elbow) and Chris Paddack (elbow) on the injured list. Varland boasts a less-than-ideal 4.70 ERA, but he has been able to chew up innings, completing at least 4.2 in each of his nine starts and six or more six times.