Varland will start for the Twins on Wednesday versus the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He's sliding into the spot vacated by Tyler Mahle (elbow) and should get multiple starts with Mahle slated to miss more than a month of action. Varland holds a 4.20 ERA and 25:4 K:BB across 15 frames with Triple-A St. Paul this season and pitched well in a spot start earlier this season. He's not a bad deep-league stream against a struggling White Sox club.