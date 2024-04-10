Varland (0-2) picked up the loss after he tossed five innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six in Tuesday's 6-3 defeat to the Dodgers.

After three scoreless frames to open the game, Varland was done in by the long-ball Tuesday, giving up a three-run homer to James Outman in the top of the fourth inning before Will Smith launched another three-run shot the following frame. The right-hander now owns an inflated 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over nine innings in his first two starts of the 2024 campaign. Varland is tentatively set to return to the mound Sunday for a road matchup with the Tigers.