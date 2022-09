Varland (0-1) gave up four earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The rookie was less effective than in his previous big-league start earlier this month against the Yankees. He now has a 5.23 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 10.1 innings. Varland was up as the 29th man so he will either be optioned off the active roster or work as a long reliever.