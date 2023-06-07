Varland (3-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks over six innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Varland held the Rays off the board for three innings before surrendering three in the fourth. He'd allow four more runs over his final three-plus innings en route to his second loss. The 25-year-old Varland had logged quality starts in five of his first seven outings. His ERA is now up to 4.40 with a 1.21 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB through eight starts (47 innings) this season. Varland will look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for next week in Toronto.