Varland (2-1) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings against Toronto. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Varland has not gotten off to a particularly strong start in his first big-league season. While this past outing wasn't bad, the 25-year-old has now given up multiple runs in all but one start this year. There are better options to roll with until this young right-hander develops more consistency.