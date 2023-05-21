Varland (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts over five-plus innings to earn the win Saturday over the Angels.

Varland threw 60 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to his second straight win. He allowed three straight runners to reach in the sixth inning, including a Shohei Ohtani solo home run, before Jovani Moran was called on to work out of the jam. Varland has been solid through five starts this season, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 31:7 K:BB through 28 innings. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.