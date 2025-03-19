Varland looks set to make the major league roster in the bullpen, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports. He's thrown nine scoreless innings with a 5:2 K:BB ratio this spring.
Twins manager Rocco Badelli hasn't confirmed that Varland will move to the bullpen as he wanted to keep his options open in case the team needed another starting pitcher. However, Varland hasn't been building up innings to work as a starter this spring. He struggled last season as a starter in Triple-A with a 4.75 ERA. As a reliever in 2023 in the majors, he showed promise with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings and a 17:1 K:BB. He could soon be in the high-leverage mix due to a fastball that can touch triple digits.
