Varland allowed one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning Thursday against the Royals.
Varland moved to the bullpen this spring and the returns have been encouraging so far as he has a 3.86 ERA and 10:3 K:BB ratio in seven innings. He could be used in higher-leverage spots if he continues his early success.
