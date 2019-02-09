The Twins announced Saturday that Duda agreed to a minor-league contract with the team and will report to major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Duda's contract likely includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to pursue opportunities with another organization in the event he fails to break camp with the big club. The 33-year-old doesn't offer any defensive value and has historically been a liability against same-handed pitching, but he continued to mash righties while splitting time between the Royals and Braves in 2018, slashing .264/.336/.477 (118 wRC+) across 265 plate appearances. He could make for a viable platoon mate for C.J. Cron or Tyler Austin at first base if the Twins don't mind his lack of positional versatility.