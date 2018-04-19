Twins' Luis Arraez: Activated from disabled list
Arraez (knee) was activated from the disabled list Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Arraez has been sidelined since last April when he suffered a torn ACL in the third game of the season with High-A Fort Myers. The 21-year-old will remain with the Miracle for the start of his 2018 campaign.
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...