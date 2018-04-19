Twins' Luis Arraez: Activated from disabled list

Arraez (knee) was activated from the disabled list Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Arraez has been sidelined since last April when he suffered a torn ACL in the third game of the season with High-A Fort Myers. The 21-year-old will remain with the Miracle for the start of his 2018 campaign.

