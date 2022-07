Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Brewers.

Arraez will get a day off after he went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's loss. The 25-year-old has produced at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games, batting .400 with seven doubles, nine runs and two RBI over that stretch. Jose Miranda will start at first base and bat fifth against the Brewers.