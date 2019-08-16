Twins' Luis Arraez: Collects homer, three RBI in win
Arraez went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in a 13-6 win over the Rangers on Thursday.
Arraez ignited the Twins' explosive performance with a two-run homer to right field in the second inning and later plated their 13th and final run with a single in the eighth. The multi-hit performance was his sixth in August, pushing his average to .349 (16-for-46) this month. In his rookie season, the 22-year-old is hitting a robust .355 while scoring 34 runs in 55 games.
