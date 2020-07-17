Arraez left Friday's intrasquad game due to right knee soreness and is considered day-to-day, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

The injury doesn't sound too serious, and Arraez still has a full week to get back on the field for the Twins' season opener against the White Sox on July 24, though any amount of lost practice time in an abbreviated summer camp certainly doesn't help. Arraez broke out with an impressive .334/.399/.439 slash line in 92 games as a rookie last year and is expected to the be the Twins' everyday second baseman if healthy.