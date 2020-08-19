site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Exits with apparent knee injury
Arraez left Tuesday's game against Milwaukee in the ninth inning after appearing to aggravate a knee injury, The Athletic reports.
Arraez has struggled with a sore left knee and missed some playing time due to the issue, so he may need a day or two off.
