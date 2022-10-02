site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luis Arraez: Left out of Sunday's lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
Arraez went 11-for-31 (.355) over his last seven games and took a two-point lead in the AL batting title race, but that will not stop him from being held out for the second time in three days.
