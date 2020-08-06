Twins manager Rocco Baldelli clarified that Arraez was pulled from Thursday's lineup in what was intended to be a pre-planned maintenance day, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Though Arraez was listed as the Twins' No. 6 hitter and starting second baseman in the lineup the club initially released, Baldelli said he decided a night earlier that the 23-year-old wouldn't start in the series finale. Ehire Adrianza will instead join the starting nine as a replacement for Arraez, who should re-enter the lineup Friday in Kansas City. Arraez has gone 1-for-19 at the plate over his last six starts.