Twins' Luis Arraez: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Arraez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels.
Arraez is hitting .286 with 10 runs and three RBI in 22 September games. Jermaine Palacios will start at second base while Gary Sanchez gets the nod at designated hitter.
