Twins' Luis Arraez: Promoted to 40-man roster

Arraez was added to the 40-man roster by Minnesota on Tuesday.

Arraez put together a solid 2018 season at the dish coming off a torn ACL, ending the year at Double-A Pensacola sporting a .298 batting average over 48 games. He was shifted to the 40-man roster for protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft.

