Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Arraez (shoulder) will be joining the team on the upcoming trip to Seattle on Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Arraez has been rehabbing with Triple-A St. Paul since Friday, and has been reported to be feeling well during his return to the diamond. While Baldelli didn't explicitly say when the utility man could be activated, all signs point towards him being reinstated from the injured list prior to Monday's series opener against the Mariners. Arraez hasn't played since May 23 because of a right shoulder strain, but could return to getting regular time in the outfield upon his activation.