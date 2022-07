Rijo (elbow) was activated from the 60-day Injured List at High-A Cedar Rapids and transferred to the FCL Twins.

Rijo began the season on the injured list as he works his way back from right elbow UCL reconstruction. He's already made five rehab outings with the FCL Twins, throwing 11 scoreless innings with a 14:3 K:BB ratio. It's not clear exactly when he'll next pitch for Cedar Rapids.