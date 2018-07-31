Twins' Luis Rijo: Dealt to Twins

Rijo was traded from the Yankees to the Twins along with Tyler Austin in exchange for Lance Lynn.

A 19-year-old right-handed pitching prospect, Rijo has split time between the Appalachian League, New York-Penn League and Florida State League this season. He has a 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 32:3 K:BB in 39 innings, primarily working as a starter. It is unclear which level he will open at for Minnesota.