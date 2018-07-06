Bard was placed on the minor-league disabled list with a left calf strain, retroactive to Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Bard returned to the Twins in April after being selected in the Rule 5 draft and then designated for assignment by the Angels. The 27-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 1.17 WHIP since joining Triple-A Rochester, and will be eligible to return to action next week.