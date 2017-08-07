Twins' Luke Bard: Promoted to Triple-A Rochester
Bard was promoted to Triple-A Rochester.
Bard had been a disappointment in his minor league career before this season as his strong arm never resulted in a strong strikeout rate. He's improved to a 2.58 ERA and 13.5 K/9 at Double-A Chattanooga, after he had just a 7.6 K/9 at Double-A last season. He could get a chance to see how he fits into the major league bullpen in September.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...