Bard was promoted to Triple-A Rochester.

Bard had been a disappointment in his minor league career before this season as his strong arm never resulted in a strong strikeout rate. He's improved to a 2.58 ERA and 13.5 K/9 at Double-A Chattanooga, after he had just a 7.6 K/9 at Double-A last season. He could get a chance to see how he fits into the major league bullpen in September.

