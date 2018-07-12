Bard (calf) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list Thursday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Bard had been on the shelf for the past week with a left calf strain, but he's ready to return to action. The 27-year-old right-hander has made 17 appearances at Triple-A Rochester in 2018, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. Bard is yet to reach the majors with the Twins after pitching in eight games for the Angels in April.

