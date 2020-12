Farrell signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Farrell elected free agency in early November after he was outrighted to the minors by the Rangers. He'll be invited to spring training with the Twins in 2021, where he should compete for a spot as a low-leverage reliever. The right-hander made four relief appearances for Texas last season, posting an 8.44 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 5.1 innings.