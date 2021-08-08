site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Luke Farrell: Set to begin throwing
Farrell (oblique) is expected to throw a light bullpen session on Aug. 9, MLB.com reports.
Farrell landed on the injured list June 25 and hadn't made much progress in his return. His upcoming bullpen session suggests he could return later this season.
