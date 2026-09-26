Keaschall went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Rangers.

Keaschall spearheaded Minnesota's offensive explosion against Jacob deGrom. His two-run triple capped the biggest portion of the Twins' six-run second inning, and he subsequently scored on a wild pitch before adding an RBI double in the fourth. Keaschall singled in the sixth and later scored on Kody Clemens' two-run homer, leaving him a home run shy of the cycle. It was the second four-hit performance of his career, with his first coming Sept. 4, 2025. Keaschall is ending the regular season on a strong note, as he's hitting .305 with an .822 OPS across 21 games since the beginning of September.